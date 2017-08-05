Jason Day hits out of the sand during a strong second-round showing at the Bridgestone Invitational. (AAP)

Despite nursing a sore back, Jason Day is hot on the heels of the leaders midway through a weather-interrupted second round at the WGC event in Ohio.

Jason Day has battled through back pain to rocket back up the leaderboard midway through the second round of a weather-interrupted World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Starting the round six shots off the pace, Day clawed his way back to four-under-par, one shot back from the leaders shortly before lightning forced temporary suspension of the Ohio event.

Jimmy Walker (through 10 holes) and Thomas Pieters (eight holes) top the leaderboard at five-under at the 76-man WGC event.

Wincing his way through a sore back, Australian world No.7 Day rattled off five birdies in his first nine holes on Friday.

His fighting spirit was highlighted at the par-3 seventh, where Day pulled his tee shot into thick greenside rough and failed to escape it with his second before miraculously chipping in for par to maintain his momentum.

The Queensland native upstaged superstar playing partners Jordan Spieth, who dropped a shot on the front nine to sink to two-under, and Rory McIlroy (three-under).

Day shares third place at Firestone Country Club alongside Scotland's Russell Knox and Americans Charley Hoffman and Zach Johnson.

Fellow Australian Adam Scott is struggling on day two, missing a series of short putts to drop a shot into a tie for 13th at one-under.

Scott's countrymen Scott Hend and Sam Brazel, as well as world No.1 Dustin Johnson, share 35th at two-over.

Rounding out the Australian contingent are Queensland veteran Rod Pampling (four-over) and Marc Leishman (five-over).

The Bridgestone Invitational is the final WGC event of the season and has no 36-hole cut, featuring the world's top 50 golfers and US PGA Tour winners.