Liam Jones stepped up superbly for Carlton on Saturday, shutting down Essendon key forward Joe Daniher.

Liam Jones' rebirth as an AFL key defender is proving a massive win for rebuilding Carlton.

Jones was arguably best afield on Saturday at the MCG, shutting down Bombers star Joe Daniher.

The Essendon key forward kicked the opening two goals of the match and looked set for a big day out, but Jones took control of their duel.

Daniher only kicked one more goal and Jones took eight marks as the Blues just fell short of a big upset, losing by eight points.

A key forward until this season, Jones has been a revelation since he was put into the backline.

"He was fantastic for us and that's a big win out of our year," said Blues coach Brendon Bolton.

"We've found a key defender (who) can match it with the real big forwards.

"Often you have to recruit that or you have to grow it, like a (Jacob) Wietering, from a young age and it takes time.

"But we unearthed one, that's a win."

Bolton was also pleased with Wietering's game, saying he stepped up.

The second-last Blues lost no friends on Saturday, recovering from 28 points down in the first quarter to lead by two goals during the last.

But Essendon rallied for the win and Bolton lamented it as the sixth or seventh time they have lost a close one.

"That's frustrating, it hurts, but those moments will be great learning for our young group and pay us back," he said.

"The more you're in them, the more you learn - the more often you're in them, eventually they'll turn for us.

"The ladder doesn't lie, you're there for a reason.

Bolton added they did not do much wrong in the last term against Essendon, but paid for small fundamental errors.

"The good thing is we're in the situations - we're learning the hard way," he said.

"Usually when you learn the hard way, you can grow quicker ... it's time and experience."