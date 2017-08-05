Usain Bolt is the the biggest star in world athletics but, for an evening in London, distance king Mo Farah stole the limelight.

It takes something to upstage Usain Bolt in an Olympic Stadium. Then again, there is only one long-distance runner quite like Mo Farah.

The British great came out onto the track on Friday after Bolt had absorbed the adulation of the London crowd just by showing up and coasting to victory in his opening 100-metre heat at the world athletics championships.

For Bolt it was easy.

Farah still had one of the toughest races of his life coming up -- an all-out assault by the best African runners to wear him down to sap his finishing speed.

There was even a trip and stumble on the final lap that could have felled him.

It didn't.

"I am mentally strong," said the 34-year-old Somalia-born Farah.

There was no doubt about that after a final kick that left him with time to cross the finish line with arms outstretched and the same amazement in his eyes he had when winning his first Olympic gold in the same stadium five years ago.

"It was about believing in my sprint finish and knowing that I have been in that position before," Farah said.

The last time he was not in that position was at the 2011 world championships.

It was the last time he lost a big one and his overpowering kick has always been his ticket to gold.

One year after that disappointing finish, Farah earned his first 5,000-10,000 double, and it was at his home Olympics in London.

The noise that day was breathtaking and it was again on Friday as Farah won an unprecedented 10th straight global long-distance title.

"There's no place like London. There's no place like home," Farah said.

"I love London. I love the people."

The best of Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia set a punishing pace from the start to shake the pack but they couldn't shake Farah.

In the finishing straight, like so many times before, there was no match, with Joshua Cheptegei and Paul Tanui in the minor placings.

"Mo is a great guy and legend, so running with him in the last championship for him is really great," Cheptegei said.

Another double might just be too good to resist. Farah will now be preparing for the heats of the 5,000 on Wednesday.

If all goes to plan, he can then retire with Bolt on Saturday -- both with two more golds around their neck.