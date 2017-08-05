Alastair Clarkson has been forced to revamp his Hawthorn playing group in 2017. (AAP)

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says so much has changed in the past 12 months that last year's huge win over Richmond has no bearing on Sunday's AFL clash.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson hasn't bothered to review video of last season's massive win against Richmond in preparation for Sunday's return bout at the MCG.

Despite the Hawks' 70-point thumping of the Tigers in round 18 last year being pleasant viewing, the four-times premiership coach said it was no longer relevant.

"Both sides are different, both in personnel and the way they play," Clarkson said.

"Richmond has changed the way they play quite significantly from last year and, obviously, their personnel has changed, particularly with the structure of their front end.

"And our side is unrecognisable to the one that ran out (that day) last year too."

"We haven't even looked at that game, so much has changed. "

After a slow start in 2017, the regenerated Hawks sit 12th and are a real chance of sneaking into the fop eight and playing finals football.

"That's the beauty of AFL footy, you can't stand still and no one ever waits for you," Clarkson said.

"You just keep preparing for the future and that's what we're in a heavy phase of doing right now."

Clarkson cited the versatility of young inclusion Teia Miles, for just his third AFL appearance, as an example of how Hawthorn are preparign for their MCG showdown with the fourth-placed Tigers.

"Where he plays will depend on the structure of the Richmond forward line," Clarkson said.

"But there's a fair chance he will play a bit back because there's so many small forwards down there, like (Daniel) Rioli, (Dan) Butler and George (Jason) Castagna.

They've changed the structure of their forward line, obviously, with Jack (Riewoldt) out with that eye injury."

Hawthorn have beaten Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle and Sydney, drawn with Greater Western Sydney and lost to Geelong by just three points since their round 13 bye.

Clarkson said a more settled line-up, particularly the backline, with the infusion of youth has been a significant factor.

"Strangely, the continuity doesn't have to be old or young, you just need the continuity," he said.

"And that's the thing we've been able to have.

"With the injuries we had, they were long-term injuries and it has given these younger players the continuity.

"Just playing week-in, week-out, we've had to give them more responsibility and more significant roles than if the senior players had been playing."