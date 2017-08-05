Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has called for a bilateral customs union between the EU and the United Kingdom, similar to the one with Turkey.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has called for the European Union and Britain to find "unique solutions" to their Brexit logjam, including a bespoke customs union.

That would solve the problem of a hard border in Ireland once Britain has left the EU, something that is of great concern to Dublin.

Varadkar, a new face at EU summits since taking office in June, also suggested Brussels may accede to Britain's insistence that a post-Brexit body other than the European Court of Justice oversee bilateral issues, such as citizens rights and aviation regulation.

He said, however, that all these "practical solutions" would need to be asked for and would not be offered.

Varadkar was speaking in the British province of Northern Ireland as part of a drive to find a compromise that would avoid a hugely damaging hard border being erected across the island of Ireland.

Dublin is hoping compromise can be reached ahead of a key Brexit summit in October, which Varadkar described as a "historic meeting for this island".

"Time is running out and I fear there will be no extra time allowed," he told students at the Great Hall at Queen's University in Belfast.

In a wide-ranging speech during his first visit to Northern Ireland as Irish prime minister, Varadkar made several proposals to try to break the Brexit logjam.

He said a bilateral customs union could be based on one the EU currently has with Turkey. "If we have one with Turkey, surely we can have one with the United Kingdom?" he said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britain will leave the EU's customs union when it leaves the bloc to pursue its own trade agreements with countries around the world.

A bilateral customs union would appear to imply that both sides would be free to strike deals with third parties, though Varadkar did not provide detail of the proposal.

British membership of the European Free Trade Agreement was also an option, or failing that, Britain could remain in the single market and the customs union during a transition phase, he said.

Asked about the proposals, a spokeswoman for the British government said Britain had "been clear that we want a deep and special future partnership with the EU, including a bold and ambitious free trade agreement and a customs agreement".

Ireland, which after Brexit will have the EU's only land border with the United Kingdom, is widely seen as the EU country most exposed to the fall-out from Britain's leaving.