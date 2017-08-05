Five-eighth Brock Lamb has starred in Newcastle's 26-10 NRL win at home over the Warriors. (AAP)

Brock Lamb has starred in Newcastle's 26-10 NRL win over the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Newcastle have strung together back-to-back NRL wins for the first time in two years after upsetting the Warriors 26-10.

The first signs of Nathan Brown's rebuild are showing after backing up last week's boilover against St George Illawarra with a comprehensive victory on Saturday afternoon at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The result was soured when fullback Nathan Ross was helped from the field with what appeared to be a serious back injury in the 49th minute after copping an accidental knee from Blake Ayshford.

After starring in last week's win over the Dragons, five-eighth Brock Lamb was again outstanding, setting up Mitch Barnett's opener before putting Lachlan Fitzgibbon through a hole in the 60th minute for what proved to be the match-winner.

Lamb, after copping heavy criticism after last month's loss to Canterbury, has come along in leaps and bounds in recent weeks. He was rewarded with a late try on top of his two try-assists.

It is the the first time the Knights have posted consecutive wins since rounds 23-24 in 2015 however they remain last on the ladder.

The Warriors scored a consolation try through Nathaniel Roache, however pressure is beginning to mount on coach Stephen Kearney after his side's fifth loss in a row.

Lamb put Barnett through a hole close to the line to open the scoring in the seventh minute.

And the Knights' back-rower had his double just four minutes later after exploiting some lazy Warriors goalline and ruck defence which summed up the visitors' day.

After the Warriors pegged back the score through David Fusitua, the Knights had several chances to extend their lead but twice elected to take the two points as they went into the break up 16-4.

Chanel Mata'utia, lucky not to be sin-binned for a trip on Mason Lino in the second half, will come under the scrutiny of the match review committee.