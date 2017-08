Thanasi Kokkinakis has continued on from his encouraging display during the grass court season by making the final of the Los Cabos Open in Mexico.

Kokkinakis, playing with a protected ranking but nominally rated No.454 in the world after a string of injuries, downed the Czech top seed in their semi-final, 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

He'll take on the winner of the match between American Sam Querrey and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur.