Catherine Bellis has stunned Petra Kvitova to reach the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Stanford, California.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, the second-seed, was no match for the 18-year-old American losing 6-2 6-0 on Friday.

Bellis' first WTA semi-final will be against compatriot Coco Vandeweghe, after the sixth-seed saw off Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-3.

Top seed Garbine Muguruza will play Madison Keys in the other side of the draw.

Spain's top-seeded Muguruza had few problems in ousting Croatia's Ana Konjuh 6-1 6-3.

American Keys, the third-seed, cruised past Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-4 6-3.