India have enforced the follow-on after bowling out Sri Lanka for 183 on Saturday's third day of the second Test in Colombo.

In reply to India's total of 9(dec)-622, Sri Lanka resumed on 2-50.

They lost their remaining eight wickets in an extended morning session to concede a 439-run first-innings lead.

Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for the hosts with a breezy 51.

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 5-69.