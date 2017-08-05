Long signs new three-year deal at Burnley

"I am delighted. It's been going on for quite a while now so it's nice to get it signed and look forward to the next three years," Long told the club's website. (www.burnleyfootballclub.com)
"I've been here a long time and probably haven't played as much as I'd have liked, so hopefully in the next three years I can play a lot more and go from strength to strength."
Burnley will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to champions Chelsea on Aug 12.
(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)