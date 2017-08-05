Gold Coast midfielder Aaron Hall might not play again this year while coach Rodney Eade remains under siege after the Suns' latest AFL loss.

Coach Rodney Eade's hopes of winning a contract extension at Gold Coast have suffered another blow after the Suns' 23-point AFL loss to Fremantle in Perth.

Dockers forward Cameron McCarthy booted four goals to guide Fremantle to the 12.18 (90) to 10.7 (67) win on Saturday night in front of 27,050 fans.

It was McCarthy's biggest haul since crossing at the end of last year from GWS to Fremantle.

Gold Coast were dealt a blow before the match when midfielder David Swallow was forced out with a tight groin.

Their quest to win in Perth became even harder when midfielder Aaron Hall was cut down by a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

Fremantle trio Nat Fyfe, Brad Hill and Lachie Neale starred through the midfield, while Luke Ryan finished with nine intercept marks playing as a loose man in defence.

The Suns have lost their past five games, and seven of their past eight.

Gold Coast have already announced they will conduct a comprehensive review of the entire football program, and it appears unlikely out-of-contract Eade will win a new deal.

The Suns won the contested possession count a whopping 146-109, but their turnovers proved costly.

"Stats aren't everything," Eade said.

"But if you're winning contested possession by 37, it shows your real intent. It shows the effort the players put in.

"The stat that was really galling the other way was the kicking disposal differential, where we went at 57 per cent, and Fremantle went at 67 per cent.

"That was the thing that hurt us. We had some good attacking forays, but turned the ball over."

Dockers coach Ross Lyon was happy with how his team played, despite watching his players get thrashed in contested possessions.

"Champion (Data) might have had a bad night. We might have been getting more than they produced," Lyon said.

"But the game is played as much on the outside as it is on the inside.

"I thought we limited the damage. We tackled pretty strongly. When we got the ball, we spread it really well and used it really well."

Lyon forgot the surname of Peter Wright during the week but the Gold Coast forward put his name firmly into the spotlight in the opening term with two quality goals.

The Suns led by one point at quarter-time, but Fremantle controlled play in the second term to open up a 16-point lead at the long break.

Fremantle suffered an injury blow in the third term when Brady Grey succumbed to a hamstring issue but it failed to halt their march towards an easy victory.