Just over a year after leaving pro cycling, Australian star Cam Meyer is back with Orica-Scott. (AAP)

Just over a year after suddenly leaving pro cycling, Australian star Cam Meyer is back with Orica-Scott.

Cam Meyer's tumultuous cycling career has gone full circle, with the world champion rejoining Australian team Orica-Scott.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal and his No.1 goal is to win an elusive Olympic gold medal on the track in Tokyo.

Meyer is one of the biggest talents in a star-studded generation for Australian cycling.

But his career looked over in June last year when he suddenly left the Dimension Data team.

Meyer said at the time he needed a break from the rigours of pro cycling.

He returned to racing in October and since has competed for the Australian national team.

His return to pro cycling is a massive boost for Australia's track prospects at upcoming world titles, the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and ultimately the 2020 Olympics.

"During my time away from the team racing for the Australian national squad I found that striking a good balance between track and road commitments is what suits me best," Meyer said.

"A big goal on the horizon for me is to win a gold medal in the madison at the next Olympics in Tokyo and the Commonwealth Games before that.

"I couldn't be happier to be going back to a team where I already have good relationships and that helps and allows me to achieve those goals on the track whilst maintaining a balance with my objectives on the road.

"Along with those ambitions on the track I am looking forward to pursuing success on the road and giving my experience to the team."

Meyer had joined Dimension Data last season after four years at Orica-Scott, where he was one of the Australian outfit's foundation members in 2012.

Previously, he had spent three years at Team Garmin and won the 2011 Tour Down Under.

Meyer is also a multiple world champion on the track and rode at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The two-man madison event will return to the Olympic program in Tokyo after a 12-year absence.