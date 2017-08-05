Gavin Badger stands his ground as then-Bulldogs skipper Michael Ennis remonstrates with him in 2013. (AAP)

Veteran referee Gavin Badger has defended the NRL's under-fire whistleblowers as he prepares to officiate his 300th match on Sunday.

Set to control his milestone 300th match on Sunday, Badger has defended the under-fire men in the middle with some stunning statistics.

"There's something like a possibility of 300 decisions to be made every time the ball's being played," he told AAP ahead of Penrith hosting Wests Tigers at Pepper Stadium.

"Not that that ever happens, not that you have to make 300 every one. But there is a possibility.

"And you have 360 play-the-balls in a game.

"I know coming off some games I've been mentally fatigued and physically fatigued because of decisions I've had to make on the field."

Badger says the NRL is increasingly a game of mental and physical speed that shows no signs of slowing down.

At 45, he has a decade on the oldest players in the league, but says he's the fittest he's ever been in his life.

"One thing I really push with the young referees at the moment is you can be the greatest referee in the world but if you're not physically fit now, you're not going to get there," he said.

"The game's too quick and you're making those decisions at high-intensity under fatigue if you're not fit enough."

The surge in tempo has seen forwards-focused teams like South Sydney come undone in recent years while speed demons like fullbacks James Tedesco and Tom Trbojevic are hot property on the player market.

However, Badger said each 80-minute match is as much of a physical test as it is a mind game.

And the introduction of the bunker has only accelerated NRL matches further.

"It's a fairly new initiative and it will only get better, it will increase the speed of the game," Badger said.

"The video decisions are a lot quicker now and they'll get quicker because you've got humans pushing the buttons.

"They'll get better at their job in there and it'll just come on in leaps and bounds.

"On the other side of that, we've got all of those angles and we can really analyse our performances in terms of positioning and around decision-making.

"It only has to lead to us being better officials which makes the game better.

"I think over the next couple of years it's just going to really show how good it can be."