Malcolm Turnbull has been criticised for a lack of leadership on indigenous constitutional reform. (AAP)

Noel Pearson has blasted the "disappointing" political response to constitutional reform proposals, stressing advocates cannot yield to poor leadership.

Prominent Aboriginal Australian Noel Pearson has delivered a scathing assessment of the "miserable" political leadership shown by the prime minister and opposition leader towards constitutional reform.

Many senior Aboriginal figures had hoped Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten would commit to an indigenous voice to parliament when they attended the Garma Festival opening ceremony in northeast Arnhem Land on Friday.

But Mr Pearson echoed the bitter disappointment of Referendum Co-chair Pat Anderson, who slammed the "empty platitudes" offered by both politicians as gutless.

"It is such a miserable scene, the leadership scene in Australia," Mr Pearson said.

"But we have never let that in the past determine our fortitude, and we must keep our eyes on the prize."

Mr Pearson urged comrades to continue agitating for a national vote on an indigenous advisory body, insisting such a "profound proposition" deserves a response "in the lifetime of our current leaders".

"Political cycles come and go, but this agenda will never go away," he said.

Mr Shorten called for a joint parliamentary select committee to finalise a referendum question on the Aboriginal voice proposal, but Mr Turnbull is yet to commit bipartisan support.

Ms Anderson said indigenous Australians needed another expert panel "like a hole in the head".

She said Mr Turnbull, who delivered much of his speech in Yolgnu Matha language, had been disrespectful to land rights champion Dr Galarrwuy Yunupingu, who stressed the urgent need to resolve unfinished business of reconciliation and self-determination.

"We live side by side, but we're not yet united," Dr Yunupingu said.