Adelaide's Eddie Betts has kicked 41 goals in 17 AFL games this season. (AAP)

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is wary of the threat posed by Adelaide's Eddie Betts in Sunday's AFL Showdown.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is again wrestling with the same question ahead of the Power's AFL Showdown against Adelaide.

What to do about Eddie Betts?

Adelaide's star forward might be rusty, he's returning after a week out, and Sunday is just 14 days since he had his appendix removed.

But Betts is a constant tormentor of Port. He has kicked 27 goals in seven games, booting four or more five times.

"We do our absolute best as a team to control their scoring ability, not just Betts," Hinkley said.

"They are a great scoring team.

"They sit on top with the highest percentage, they have got all the things going on in their front end that is difficult for every side, not just us."

Adelaide's multi-faceted attack is the league's highest scoring outfit by 130 points but Port's defence has conceded the fewest points of any club.

Betts has kicked 41 goals this season, his captain Taylor Walker has 43, Josh Jenkins 31, Tom Lynch 25 and Mitch McGovern kicked four last start.

Hinkley acknowledged Adelaide's scoring power but said his backmen had consistently overcome the odds.

"Defensively this year we have been incredibly strong," he said.

"We are going to get tested to the max this week."

The Crows hold a four-game winning streak against Port but remarkably, after 42 meetings, the win-loss ledger is 21-all.

"We are playing the best side in the competition, they are sitting top of the ladder for a reason," Hinkley said.

"We played them a long time ago this year but it was a really close game.

"It went down to the wire and they broke away late from us in the last couple of minutes.

"We know we can compete with them. We know we can beat them.

"We have to do it on Sunday for four quarters."