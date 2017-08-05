Nathan Ross has suffered a possible serious back injury in Newcastle's NRL win over the Warriors. (AAP)

Newcastle's first back-to-back wins in almost two years have been soured by fullback Nathan Ross being hospitalised with an apparent serious back injury after their 26-10 defeat of the Warriors.

Ross had to be assisted from the field midway through Saturday afternoon's second half with what was feared to be a fractured back after copping an accidental knee from Blake Ayshford at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The fan favourite was taken to hospital for X-rays and coach Nathan Brown said it wasn't clear how serious his injury was.

"He's gone for an X-ray. We're not sure whether it's something to do with the bone or whether it could be a lung or something," Brown said.

"But they do believe he has some sort of issue. To what extent, we don't know."

Ross tweeted from the hospital: "Im doing fine, just waiting for scans. HOW GOODS A WIN!"

After upsetting St George Illawarra last week, the Knights recorded their first consecutive victories since rounds 23-24 in 2015.

While they remain last on the ladder, the first signs of Brown's rebuild are showing.

Five-eighth Brock Lamb was again outstanding, setting up two tries, including Lachlan Fitzgibbon's match-winner in the 60th minute, as well as scoring late.

Lamb, having copped heavy criticism after last month's loss to Canterbury, has come along in leaps and bounds in recent weeks.

Mitch Barnett scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes to set the tempo for the match.

The Warriors scored a consolation try through Nathaniel Roache.

Pressure is beginning to mount on coach Stephen Kearney after his side's fifth loss in a row.

"It wasn't a real pretty first half and, to be quite fair, I don't think it got much better in the second half," Kearney said.

"It's pretty obvious the group are lacking some confidence at the moment.

"We got gifted the first set inside the Knights' (20 metre zone) and we still couldn't come up with anything, we made a mistake a set or so later and that's been the story of our last month.

"There were some guys out there trying really hard - some guys that weren't."

Chanel Mata'utia, who had been lucky not to be sin-binned for a trip on Mason Lino in the second half, will come under the scrutiny of the match review committee.