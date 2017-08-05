Talks with Michael Flynn were "transparent" says former Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. (AAP)

His talks with former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn were "absolutely transparent", says former Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Russia's former ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak, says his conversations with former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn were transparent and focussed on matters of co-operation.

Kislyak ended his tenure in Washington in July but remains a key figure in ongoing US investigations into Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Flynn was forced to resign in February after it became known he'd failed to disclose the content of conversations he had with Kislyak and misled US Vice-President Mike Pence about their meetings.

"We only spoke about the most simple things ... but the communication was completely correct, calm, absolutely transparent," Kislyak said on Saturday.

"In any case, there were no secrets on our side.

"There are a number of issues which are important for co-operation between Russia and the United States - most of all, terrorism and that was one of the things we discussed."