St Kilda pair Paddy McCartin and David Armitage might be out of action for the rest of their injury-plagued AFL seasons.

Saints coach Alan Richardson remains unsure if McCartin or Armitage will return to the senior side in the next month.

McCartin, the 2014 top draft pick, has only played five AFL matches this season as he overcomes ongoing concussion problems.

Groin injuries have restricted Armitage to just two senior games in 2017.

When fit, Armitage and McCartin feature in St Kilda's best 22.

But as the Saints prepare for Sunday's crunch game against West Coast at Etihad Stadium, there is uncertainty over when they will be back.

Richardson said McCartin was training and making good progress but his return remains in the hands of doctors.

"It's gone a little bit slower, the last bit, and we won't take any risk at all,"' he said.

"There's no timeline; it's when he's right.

"He could play again (this season), he might not play again."

Armitage returned through the VFL late last month but pulled up sore and has not played since.

The Saints are 11th, a game and percentage behind the eighth-placed Eagles.

After big losses to Essendon and Sydney, the Saints fluffed a big chance against Port Adelaide last weekend and went down by two points.

Richardson said they had learned their lessons from the end of the Power match.

"We'd be disappointed if we weren't better (next time)," he said.

Nick Riewoldt, who announced his impending retirement this week, returns to boost the Saints.

Richardson said they must stop how West Coast want to play, something they were unable to do against Essendon.

"If they get time and space, they're really hard to stop and we saw that against the Bombers," he said.

"When you don't stop quality teams who rebound quite aggressively, particularly by foot, then they're hard to defend, and West Coast are one of those teams."

A return to the finals remains St Kilda's big goal but they have to start winning again first.

"Every now and again we lift our eyes and talk about where we're at and what is possible," Richardson said.

"But then the reality is, you have to play good footy."