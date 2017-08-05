Defence Minister Marise Payne has confirmed she has been advised of an incident involving a United States Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft off the coast of Shoalwater Bay on Saturday.

The US Marine Corps says and active search and rescue operation is underway for three US Marines that were aboard an MV-22 Osprey involved in a mishap off of the east coast of Australia around 4:00 pm on Saturday.

Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard have been rescued.

In a statement the United States Marine Corps said "The United States Marine Corps confirms there is an active search and rescue operation ongoing for service members involved in an MV-22 mishap off the east coast of Australia. Ship's small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations. We will provide more details as they become available."

The aircraft is an MV-22 Osprey, a propeller-powered plane capable of vertical take-off from the deck of an aircraft carrier.

In a statement Defence Minister Marise Payne said she can confirm no Australian Defence Force personnel were on board the aircraft.

"The United States are leading the search and recovery effort" the statement says.

"I have briefed Prime Minister Turnbull and spoken with Secretary Mattis this evening to offer Australia's support in anyway (sic) that can be of assistance".

"Our thoughts are with the crew and families affected" the statement said.

The Osprey aircraft were in Australia for Operation Talisman Sabre, which saw defence forces from the United States and Australia conduct training exercises off the Queensland Coast.

The planes took a highly publicised role in the exercises but have a chequered safety record.

Since the beginning of the Osprey's testing phase in 1991, there have been 39 fatalities and crashes in conflict zones.

