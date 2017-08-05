South Sydney rookie Campbell Graham put his HSC preparations on hold to make his NRL debut in Friday's upset win over St George Illawarra.

His head has been buried in his books in preparation for his HSC trials next week, but Campbell Graham has passed his first major NRL test with flying colours.

The South Sydney winger was given just six hours to cram for his first grade debut against St George Illawarra, and the 18-year-old had all the answers in the 26-24 comeback win.

Graham impressed with a game-high 175 metres and 20 carries, and answered every high-ball examination put to him by the Dragons kickers in a assured performance.

Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire revealed he only made the decision to hand Graham his first NRL jumper six hours before the match at the SCG following an injury to Robert Jennings.

"I made a phone call to him, I think he was studying for his HSC. About 11.30am I called him and said mate, 'I'm calling you to first grade'," Maguire said.

"He nearly fell through the phone, he was that excited. Campbell's actually been around our senior players quite a bit. I just felt he was going to be the right man to do the job.

"Unfortunately Rob Jennings hurt his knee last night and we weren't quite sure whether or not he was able to play. For a young man to come in like that, I think it's outstanding.

"He's a great level-headed kid and he's back to the study books tomorrow and he's got his HSC exams next week. But it was a great performance from him."

Graham's effort proved there is light at the end of what has been a dark tunnel for Rabbitohs fans this year, with the club already out of finals contention for the second season in a row.

Skipper Sam Burgess, who was sin-binned for a professional foul in the first half, hailed the contributions of the Rabbitohs' generation next.

"I think our young boys really stood up for us tonight and did a great job," he said.

"Cameron Murray, Angus Crichton, Campbell Graham, Tyrell Fuimaono, Zane Musgrove, I just thought these young boys stood up tonight, did the job, and that's all we're asking.

"It helps the senior boys do that as well. It was a good team performance, certainly improve on areas but overall happy with the two points."