Legspinner Mitchell Swepson has been selected in Australia's Test squad for the tour of Bangladesh, as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Starc.

With Mitchell Starc unavailable because of the same foot injury that had forced him to return home in March from India, selectors have decided to add more variety in their spinning stocks.

"We are comfortable with the fast-bowling stocks we have in the squad so have opted to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Bangladesh," interim chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said in a Cricket Australia statement.

"Mitchell is a very exciting young legspinner who we think will benefit immensely from further experience in the sub-continent."

Swepson toured India but the 23-year-old Queenslander is yet to receive his first baggy green.

The original 13-player squad was announced in June for the two-Test series, which begins in Mirpur on August 27 before moving to Chittagong in early September.

The Test series is Australia's first in Bangladesh since 2006.

AUSTRALIA'S 14-MAN TEST SQUAD FOR BANGLADESH TOUR: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson.