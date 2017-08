Identity checks, scanners and restrictions on liquids are being considered for domestic flights. (AAP)

Security measures for Australian domestic flights could be tightened after two Sydney men were charged over an alleged terrorist plot to bring down a plane.

Tighter security checks could be introduced for Australian domestic flights following an alleged terror plot to bomb a plane.

Identity checks, full-body scanners and restrictions on liquids similar to security measures for international flights are reportedly being considered by the federal government, according to The Australian.

Two Sydney men have been charged over the alleged plot to bring down an Abu Dhabi-bound plane on July 15 using an improvised explosive device.