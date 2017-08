US Marines are searching for the crew of a military plane which crashed off the east coast of Australia. Three crew are believed to be unaccounted for.

The United States Marine Corps is searching for missing crew after a plane crashed off the east coast of Australia.

Ships, small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unite and Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting the search and rescue operations officials said in a statement posted online on Saturday night.

The aircraft is an MV-22 Osprey.

Three members of the crew are still missing while 23 have been recovered safely, Fox News reported.