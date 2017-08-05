Manly centre Dylan Walker has compared the 2017 Sea Eagles side to the 2014 South Sydney NRL premiership-winning team.

Dylan Walker is getting that 2014 feeling all over again.

Manly's NRL season may have hit a rough patch after consecutive heavy losses, however, the Sea Eagles centre can see similarities between Trent Barrett's squad and the 2014 South Sydney premiership side, which he was a part of.

The secret? Love.

He says just as the Rabbitohs' drought-breaking title team of three years ago shared a special bond, he is getting the same feeling around Narrabeen this year.

"The thing I found special about this footy team is just how close everyone is," Walker said.

"Back in that Rabbitohs '14 side, we got through it because everyone was close and we were loving each other's company and we were training with a smile on our faces and happy.

"I've got that here but a bit more, I feel like the boys are a little bit more close.

"The thing that also makes it special is so many people had written us off, we just stuck through and kept winning games, then we were in the top four and people were shocked.

"But we weren't shocked."

Walker described Sunday's clash against Sydney Roosters as a test of character after back-to-back floggings at the hands of St George Illawarra and Melbourne, in which they conceded 92 points.

If Manly stop the rot, they stay in touch with the top four.

If they don't, they could drop as low as eighth, putting them in real danger of missing the finals.

The Roosters are placed second and looking to stay within touching distance of ladder leaders Melbourne ahead of their monster clash next week, which will likely decide the minor premiership.

Coach Trent Robinson confirmed skipper Jake Friend (broken hand) would not take on the Sea Eagles -- but would be right to face the Storm -- with teenager Victor Radley to once again fill in.

"It's always tough to come in as a 19-year-old and play hooker and when it's not your first post position," Robinson said.

"Victor has played more back-row than he has hooker.

"The mix there of having him play a lot of minutes and Mitch Cornish come off the bench, it's a good balance for us."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Manly's losses to the Dragons and Storm is the first time since 2004 they have conceded 40-plus points in consecutive games.

* In the Trent Robinson era, the Roosters have thrived in the rounds leading up to the finals and are an impressive 20-5 from rounds 21-26.