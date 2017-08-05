Snapshot of day one at the world athletics championships in London.

Star of the day: Sir Mo Farah, who had a capacity crowd in raptures after winning gold in the 10,000m in thrilling fashion.

Best Australian performance: Fabrice Lapierre stayed alive in his hunt for a second world championships medal by scraping into the men's long jump final.

Upset of the day: American Jenn Suhr's decision not to enter the women's pole vault qualifying competition until the bar was raised to 4.55m backfired spectacularly when the 2012 Olympic champ missed all three attempts.

Quote of the day: "That was very bad, I stumbled coming out of the blocks. I think these are the worst ones I've ever experienced." Usain Bolt after overcoming a dreadful start to win his 100m first-round heat.

Stat of the day: Farah has now won 10 Olympic and world titles over the 5000m and 10,000m.