The semi-finals of the US Open of Surfing will have to wait with the women's World Surf League Championship Tour event called off for the day.

Friday's decision came after a day to forget for the Australian contingent in California. Both defending world champion Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons were eliminated in the last eight on Thursday.

Coco Ho, Wright's conqueror, is due to face Hawaiian Tatiana Weston-Webb while Courtney Conlogue of the United States faces compatriot Sage Erickson, who beat an out-of-sorts Fitzgibbons.

"The conditions this morning look promising for another great day," Travis Logie, WSL Deputy Commissioner, said.

"The Women's CT Semifinals will be off for the day, but we're excited to get more Men's QS complete and start the Women's Pro Junior event in some solid waves."