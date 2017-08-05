The late Dr G Yunupingu has been remembered at Garma's opening ceremony, while indigenous leaders have blasted the prime minister and opposition leader.

This year's Garma Festival has opened to emotional scenes: grief at the loss of indigenous musician Dr G Yunupingu, hope that Australia can pave a future towards reconciliation and outrage at a "lack of leadership" from politicians on constitutional reform.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and hundreds of guests joined hands at Gulkula's Bunggul grounds in northeast Arnhem Land on Friday to remember Australia's most prominent indigenous musician.

Dr G Yunupingu died last week following a long battle with kidney and liver disease, chronic illnesses afflicting many disadvantaged Aboriginal Australians.

"He brought the Yolngu language to all Australians, his music will be forever cherished," Mr Turnbull said on Friday.

The coalition leader's wife Lucy Turnbull wept with grief-stricken female Gumatj clan members after a minute's silence was held and Yolngu traditional owners sang one of Dr G Yunupingu's songs about their gurtha or sacred fire.

Gumatj clan leader Galarrwuy Yunupingu pointed to the Referendum Council's recent Uluru Statement from the Heart and report, which calls for changes to the nation's founding document to allow an indigenous advisory body in parliament, a treaty-making mechanism and a reconciliation commission.

"At Uluru we started a fire. A fire that we hope burns bright for Australia," he said.

"We live side by side but we're not yet united ... this is the perfect place for us to find our path to a settlement."

But Referendum Council co-chair Pat Anderson slammed the "empty platitudes" made by Mr Turnbull and Mr Shorten in their "disrespectful" response to Dr Galarrwuy Yunupingu.

"Most of us were really distressed," she said.

"I don't really know where to go from here. The lack of leadership is just devastating."

Mr Shorten called for a bipartisan joint parliamentary select committee to finalise a referendum question, while Mr Turnbull failed to commit bipartisan support.

"I understand that people feel politics has failed them and I think people have the right to be cynical," he said.

But Ms Anderson said it would be the fifth committee in as many years, and stressed the need for urgent action over words.

"We need another committee like a hole in the head," she said.

Mr Turnbull said he was heartened to see the Yolngu concept of makarrata or coming together after a struggle was the theme of the four-day festival.

"Our journey of reconciliation is made up of many steps, practical and symbolic," he said.

"From little things, big things grow."