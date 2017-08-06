Universities Australia believes the federal government's planned cuts will particularly hurt newer, smaller universities that serve disadvantaged communities.

Universities are worried the federal government's planned cuts will hit disadvantaged communities the hardest.

A new analysis of the planned higher education overhaul shows universities will collectively lose $1.16 billion in base funding over the next four years from the so-called efficiency dividend the government wants to impose.

Universities Australia chief executive Belinda Robinson says this highlights the significant impact of the cuts on the sector - one far from the benign impact she believes the government is trying to portray.

"It will have a particularly severe impact on those universities that serve some of the most disadvantaged communities," she told AAP on Sunday.

These universities tended to be younger and smaller, without large cash reserves or the ability to attract the kind of big donations older institutions could, she said.

In NSW, Western Sydney University - which caters to many low-socio economic status students who are often the first in their family to attend university - comes out as the biggest loser, set to cop a $54.1 million cut over the next four years, Universities Australia figures provided to a Senate committee examining the government's package show.

However, half the 10 universities that will be hit with the biggest cuts in absolute terms are in the prestigious, research-intensive Group of Eight.

As well as the efficiency dividend, the government plans to lift student fees by up to $3600 over a four-year degree and link a portion of university funding to performance and transparency measures.

The Senate committee is expected to table its report on the package on Wednesday, although the legislation isn't scheduled for debate this week.

It's not yet clear what the government's prospects of passing the package are, with key Senate crossbenchers including the Nick Xenophon Team yet to indicate a position.

Labor's assistant universities spokeswoman Terri Butler said the cuts punished universities for maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

"The government is arguing that because universities have been responsible financial managers, seeking to build up surpluses that they can then reinvest into improving our university system, that they should now be penalised and have their funding cut," she told reporters in Brisbane.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham has proven his ability to reach compromises and steer legislation through the Senate with overhauls of school funding and childcare fees.

But Ms Robinson isn't sure how he'll fare this time.

"Let's be under no illusion here, the purpose of this proposal is a budget cut," she said.

"The compromise would be to remove the cut."

BIGGEST LOSERS

* Monash University (Vic) - $57.4 million cut over four years

* Western Sydney University (NSW) - $54.1 million

* The University of Queensland (Qld) - $54 million

* The University of Sydney (NSW) - $51.7 million

* Deakin University (Vic) - $50.3 million

* Queensland University of Technology (Qld) - $47.7 million

* University of New South Wales (NSW) - $47.4 million

* Griffith University (Qld) - $47.3 million

* University of Melbourne (Vic) - $46.5 million

* RMIT University (Vic) - $44.3 million

* Curtin University of Technology (WA) - $41 million

(Source: Universities Australia)