Eddie Betts was one of two Adelaide players to kick four goals against Port Adelaide. (AAP)

Adelaide have defeated Port Adelaide by 84 points to break clear at the top of the AFL ladder.

Port Adelaide were left embarrassed after copping a record 84-point hiding from arch rivals Adelaide, Power coach Ken Hinkley has said.

The Crows skipped six points clear at the top of the AFL ladder with Sunday's crushing 18.22 (130) to 7.4 (46) victory -- their biggest win against Port.

Adelaide's utter dominance shocked Hinkley.

The Crows recorded 81 inside 50 entries to 31, won the contested ball count by 46, and had 100 more disposals and 29 more scoring shots than his side.

"We got bashed up," Hinkley said.

"I find it unexcusable (sic) to play that poorly in a game of football."

Adelaide's winning margin bettered their 83-point triumph against Port in a 2005 semi-final.

"We got what we deserved, a smacking," Hinkley said.

"They (Port players) would feel embarrassed by it, and we should collectively as a club feel embarrassed by our performance."

The Power are in a mid top-eight ruck, holding fifth spot by percentage and six points shy of fourth-placed Geelong.

But Adelaide appear a lock for a top-two finish and the associated home first final and double chance.

Mercurial Crows forward Eddie Betts kicked four goals -- including two more boundary-liners for his highlight reel -- just 14 days after having his appendix removed and teammate Josh Jenkins also booted four.

Captain Taylor Walker was imposing with three goals and 23 disposals, while Sam Jacobs kicked two goals and ruled his ruck duel with Paddy Ryder.

Jacobs joined Adelaide legend Mark Ricciuto and Port's Josh Francou in claiming the Showdown medal for a third time.

He provided silver service for an Adelaide midfield headlined by Rory Sloane (30 disposals, one goal), Matt Crouch (34 disposals), his brother Brad (29 touches, one goal) and Richard Douglas (24 possessions).

And even some extreme rain and tricky winds couldn't halt Adelaide's scoring power, though Crows coach Don Pyke warned the best was yet to come.

"We can play better," Pyke said.

"Self-satisfaction doesn't lead to progress."

With three games remaining, the Crows are in the box seat to retain their top billing.

"We're in a position where tonight we have secured top four," Pyke said.

"There's no reason to suggest we shouldn't be shooting to finish top two and give ourselves the best opportunity come finals.

"We have been able to create that opportunity, now it's about maximising it."