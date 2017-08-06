Australian veteran Stuart Appleby is contending for first US PGA Tour title in seven years. (AAP)

England's Greg Owen holds a five-point lead from Australia's Stuart Appleby and American Derek Fathauer going into the final round of the US PGA event in Reno.

Australian veteran Stuart Appleby is contending for a first US PGA Tour title in seven years going into the final round of the Barracuda Championship in Nevada.

The 46-year-old Appleby has amassed nine US tour titles and $US29,661,344 in US tour prizemoney in his career but he has endured some lean years recently.

The father-of-four is equal second, five points behind leader Greg Owen of England (37 points) after the third round of the tournament, which is using a modified Stableford scoring format.

Appleby carded five birdies, offset by two bogeys to gather eight points in his Saturday round at Reno's Montreux Golf and Country Club while 45-year-old Owen surged clear with 14 points.

Appleby is tied with Derek Fathauer, while another American, Ricky Barnes is one point behind them after gathering a day's best 15 points.

The players are looking to cash in and boost their careers in a week when the tour's top players are away at the World Golf Championship event in Akron, Ohio.