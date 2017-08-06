Australian sailor Harry Price has won a nerve-testing final to claim the youth match racing world championship title off Newport Beach, California.

Price prevailed 3-2 over Italy's Ettore Botticini in Saturday's final.

He had previously stormed through the 12-team round robin contest as top qualifier and beat American Greiner Hobbs in the semis.

With excellent pre-starts and classic match race tactics, Botticini went up 2-1 early in the final.

Price, ranked No. 6 in the world, led wire-to-wire to win the fourth race.

In the fifth and final match, Botticini made an unforced error at the start that ultimately cost him the championship.

Both boats were over the line early and had to restart. Each dipped back across the line, but Botticini turned up before getting completely back to the pre-start side of the line, requiring a second return.

Price cleared himself and gained a five-length lead he never relinquished.