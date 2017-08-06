Usain Bolt finished third in the 100 metres on his final individual appearance at a major championships on Saturday evening.

A LOOK AT USAIN BOLT'S 19 GOLD MEDALS AFTER HIS FINAL INDIVIDUAL RACE:

2008 Olympic Games, Beijing - 100m

Bolt announced himself as a sporting superstar by storming to the 100m crown in a world record 9.69 seconds, even slowing down to celebrate before reaching the line.

2008 Olympic Games, Beijing - 200m

The Jamaican ended Michael Johnson's reign as world record holder by racing to victory in 19.30secs.

2009 World Championships, Berlin - 100m

Bolt shattered his world record with a run of 9.58s to take gold.

2009 World Championships, Berlin - 200m

The world's fastest man took the 200m mark to new heights by clocking 19.19.

2009 World Championships, Berlin - 4x100m relay

Bolt added a third gold with his Jamaican teammates in the sprint relay in a time of 37.31.

2011 World Championships, Daegu - 200m

Having been sensationally disqualified from the 100m final for a false start, Bolt bounced back in the 200m, taking the title in 19.40.

2011 World Championships, Daegu - 4x100m relay

Bolt finished the championships with another gold and another world record as Jamaica won the relay in 37.04.

2012 Olympic Games, London - 100m

Bolt answered doubts about his form and fitness in emphatic fashion by defending his crown in 9.63, an Olympic record.

2012 Olympic Games, London - 200m

He became the first man in history to retain both the Olympic 100m and 200m titles, winning over the longer distance in 19.32 and declaring afterwards he was a ''living legend''.

2012 Olympic Games, London - 4x100m relay

Bolt left the capital with another world record in the relay, Jamaica winning in 36.84.

2013 World Championships, Moscow - 100m

The 26-year-old defied pouring rain and a drenched track to hold off Gatlin and reclaim his crown in 9.77, his best time of the year.

2013 World Championships, Moscow - 200m

The world's fastest man blazed to victory with an emphatic performance at the Luzhniki Stadium, storming to glory in 19.66.

2013 World Championships, Moscow - 4x100m relay

Bolt took his World Championships career medal tally into double figures by anchoring Jamaica to gold in 37.36.

2015 World Championships, Beijing - 100m

Bolt dashed Gatlin's hopes over 100m in China, holding off the challenge of the two-time drug cheat to win in 9.79.

2015 World Championships, Beijing - 200m

Made it four straight half-lap world titles, blowing away Gatlin with a world-leading 19.55 time in front of a raucous Bird's Nest crowd.

2015 World Championships, Beijing - 4x100m relay

Bolt wrapped up another event to remember by anchoring Jamaica to victory in a world-leading time of 37.36.

2016 Olympic Games, Rio - 100m

Bolt overcame a now trademark sluggish start to power home in the final 50m and cross the line first in a season's best of 9.81, beating rival Gatlin into second.

2016 Olympic Games, Rio - 200m

Bolt targeted the world record ahead of the race but rain ruined that prospect and, although he was a comfortable winner, he had to settle for a season's best time of 19.78.

2016 Olympic Games, Rio - 4x100m

The 29-year-old completed what at the time was a 'triple triple' of Olympic sprint titles, taking the baton from Nickel Ashmeade and storming away from second-placed Japan on the final leg.

*Bolt was earlier this year stripped of his 4x100m relay gold medal from the 2008 Olympics after one of his teammates, Nesta Carter, retrospectively failed a drugs test taken at the Beijing Games.