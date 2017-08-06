Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue could be suspended for the rest of the NRL regular season. (AAP)

Brisbane prop Joe Ofahengaue faces being outed for 3-5 NRL matches after being charged with a grade three dangerous tackle on Gold Coast's Max King.

Brisbane forward Joe Ofahengaue faces an NRL ban of up to five matches for his spear tackle on Gold Coast forward Max King.

Ofahengaue has been charge with a grade three dangerous throw for the 58th minute incident in the Broncos' big win over the Titans on Saturday and could be rubbed out until the second week of the finals.

The 21-year-old can take a three-game suspension with an early guilty plea but will cop five matches if he unsuccessfully contests the charge.

Cronulla second-rower Wade Graham has received a grade one dangerous throw charge from Saturday's loss to Canberra, but can escape a ban with an early guilty plea.

Broncos centre James Roberts has been slapped with a maximum $2250 fine for his punch on Titans skipper Ryan James, which attracted a grade one contrary conduct charge.

Newcastle winger Chanel Mata'utia received a grade one charge of tripping Warriors halfback Mason Lino but can cop a $1100 fine with an early guilty plea.