Zoe Buckman was unable to replicate her 2013 heroics, with the Australian eliminated in the semi-finals of the women's 1500m at the world athletics championships in London.

Buckman finished eighth in the first semi on Saturday in four minutes 05.93 seconds, with winner Faith Kipyegon from Kenya heading the five automatic qualifiers in 4:03.54.

Buckman's career highlight came at the 2013 world titles in Moscow, when she was seventh in the 1500m final.