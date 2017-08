Australian Marriage Equality co-chair Alex Greenwich has praised Senator Dean Smith's "strong and robust" private member's bill for same-sex marriage.

Marriage equality campaigners have welcomed Liberal senator Dean Smith's "strong and robust" proposal to allow same-sex marriage.

Mr Smith and MPs Warren Entsch, Trevor Evans, Tim Wilson and Trent Zimmerman have circulated the private members' bill to colleagues ahead of a party room meeting on the issue on Monday.

Australian Marriage Equality co-chair Alex Greenwich on Sunday told reporters in Sydney "there have been many bills for marriage equality but this is the strongest bill we have seen".