With the US PGA Championship starting next week, top Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott are gunning for strong finishes to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

As the highest-ranked Australians at the elite 76-man event, Day and Scott have shown glimpses of their best without firing on all cylinders at Ohio's Firestone Country Club.

Both world No.7 Day and No.17 Scott will start the final round well behind the leaders.

Day shot an even-par 70 in Saturday's third round to share 10th place at three-under, six shots adrift of co-leaders Zach Johnson (65) and Thomas Pieters (66), while Scott's 69 left him a further shot back at two-under.

Scott hit a dismal two out of 14 fairways on day three and the 37-year-old says he's searching for consistency in his final hit-out before the US PGA Championship starting August 10.

"I see a different thing on the golf course every day; today I putted beautifully but barely hit a fairway," Scott told AAP.

"I'd like to see a bit more consistency. I've just lacked that across the board this year."

The 29-year-old Day has also struggled off the tee, hitting just 18 of 42 fairways through 54 holes at Firestone.

"I need to hit more fairways than I have been because there are plenty of birdie opportunities out there and I can take it really low," said Day.

Winless since May 2016 and surrendering a 47-week reign as world No.1 to Dustin Johnson in February, Day is eager to begin a late season comeback.

"Especially with the PGA next week and the FedExCup playoffs starting a couple weeks after that, I've got to make a move."