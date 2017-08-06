Flash floods triggered by heavy rains in northern Vietnam earlier this week have killed 23 people and also left 16 people missing and injured 21 others.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains earlier this week also left 16 people missing and injured 21 others.

According to the Central Natural Disasters Committee on Sunday, floods have destroyed 228 houses, damaged roads, crops and irrigation system.

Nearly 5000 soldiers, police and residents have been mobilised to search for the missing.

Vietnam is prone to floods and storms, which kill hundreds of people each year.