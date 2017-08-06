There was no fairytale ending for Usain Bolt as he was beaten into third place in his final 100 metres race at the World Athletics Championships in London.

FIVE SWANSONGS THAT DIDN'T GO TO PLAN AFTER USAIN BOLT'S DEFEAT IN HIS FINAL INDIVIDUAL RACE:

DONALD BRADMAN

Arguably the greatest batsman in cricket history, Bradman walked out to bat for Australia in his final Test against England in the 1948 Ashes. His average stood at 101.39 and he needed just four runs to ensure he would end his career with an average in three figures. But Bradman was bowled by Eric Hollies for a duck off just the second ball he faced. An England collapse meant Bradman did not get a chance to bat again and he finished his career with an average of 99.94.

USAIN BOLT

One of sports biggest drawcards and exemplary stars, athletics champion Bolt announced he would compete in his final individual race at the 2017 world championships in London. The winner of eight Olympic gold medals and 11 world championship titles was beaten into third place behind Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE

One of the best footballers of all time, Zinedine Zidane looked set to go out in a blaze of glory at the 2006 World Cup. He had already announced the tournament would be his last, and France made it all the way to the final against Italy. Zidane was named player of the tournament prior to the final and put France ahead from the penalty spot. But 10 minutes before the end of extra-time, Zidane was shown one of the most famous red cards of all time for a headbutt on Marco Materazzi and Italy won the cup on penalties.

JESSICA ENNIS-HILL

The golden girl of British athletics had returned after the birth of her first child to win a stunning world heptathlon title in 2015. The stage was set for her to repeat the feat when she defended her Olympic title in Rio. But Jessica Ennis-Hill had to settle for silver after being beaten by Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam. She announced her retirement two months later.

BRIAN CLOUGH

Regarded as one of English football's most brilliant managers, Brian Clough is especially remembered for his exploits with unfashionable Derby and Nottingham Forest, winning league titles and European Cups with both. He took over as manager at Forest in 1975 but his 18th and final season was to end in bitter disappointment when, with alcoholism increasingly affecting Clough, the club were relegated from the Premier League. Clough announced his retirement just before the inevitable was confirmed.