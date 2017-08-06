Justin Gatlin wins the 100m title at the world athletics championships. (AAP)

Justin Gatlin has upstaged Usain Bolt to win the 100m title at the world athletics championships in London at age 35.

FACTBOX ON AMERICAN JUSTIN GATLIN WHO WON 100M GOLD AT THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPS AT AGE 35:

Born: Feb. 10, 1982 in Brooklyn, New York.

TITLES AND PERFORMANCES:

- Captures US and world indoor 60 metres titles in 2003.

- Sprints to 100 metres title at 2004 Athens Olympics, wins bronze in the 200 and silver in the 4x100 metres relay.

- Wins 100 and 200 titles at 2005 world championships in Helsinki.

- Wins world indoor 60m title in 2010 after returning from four-year doping ban.

- Wins 100m bronze in London 2012 Olympics.

- Wins 100m silver in 2013 world championships.

- Wins 2014 Diamond League final in Brussels with a personal best of 9.77 seconds.

- Improves personal best to 9.74 in May 2015.

- Wins 100m and 200m silvers in 2015 world championships

- Wins 100m silver in 2016 Olympic Games.

- Wins 100m gold at the 2017 world championships.

DOPING CONTROVERSIES:

- In 2001 at US junior championships, fails doping test for amphetamines found in prescribed medication he had been taking since a child for Attention Deficit Disorder. Is given an early reinstatement by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) the following year but warned a second violation would lead to a life ban.

- In April 2006, tests positive for male sex hormone testosterone and its precursors at Kansas Relays. Details of test do not emerge until Gatlin issues a statement on July 29, 2006. Denies any wrongdoing and his coach claimed the positive test was the result of massage cream containing testosterone being rubbed into his buttocks. Accepts initial eight-year suspension, avoiding a lifetime ban in exchange for his cooperation with the doping authorities, and because of the "exceptional circumstances" surrounding his first positive drug test. Ban was reduced to four years by an arbitration panel in December, 2007.

- In 2008, Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejects further appeal in June.

* Returns to action in July 2010 after suspension ends.