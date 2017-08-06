Rio Olympian Ashleigh Gentle has got out of a sick bed to take gold at the World Triathlon Series round in Montreal.

Australia's Ashleigh Gentle has climbed out of a sick bed to score a brilliant breakthrough victory in the World Triathlon Series round in Montreal.

The 26-year-old Rio Olympian ran away from defending world champion and Commonwealth Games favourite, Bermuda's Flora Duffy in the 10km run to finish the olympic distance race that started with the 1.5km swim followed by a 40km bike.

An emotional Gentle finally turned five silvers into a spectacular gold in the greatest moment of her career.

The Gold Coaster, who has already earned early nomination for next year's Commonwealth Games, arrived into Montreal from her Spanish training base yesterday feeling under the weather and far from convinced she would be able to race.

Gentle only decided to take her place in the field hours before the 1.30pm race start and wasted no time ensuring she was well and truly in the hunt alongside fellow Australians Charlotte McShane, Gillian Backhouse, Emma Jeffcoat and Natalie Van Coevorden.

Gentle came out of the water well up and with a brilliant transition to ensure she was within striking distance of the leaders - in particular the unbeaten Duffy, who has won four consecutive WTS rounds this year and is a red hot favourite to defend her world championship title in Rotterdam next month.

Along with Backhouse and McShane, Gentle drove hard on the bike but rode smartly to set herself up for the run.

An emotional Gentle spoke of her last-minute decision to start in the race.

"I arrived into Montreal feeling sick and didn't know whether I would be able to race - I only made my decision this morning, hours before the start," revealed Gentle.

"I've got to say a huge thanks to my coach Jamie Turner who installed some things in my mind to just focus on the little things and the inspiration from Gwen (Jorgensen).

"I'm in shock really ... I can't believe it. I had my first WTS start in the London Test event in 2011 so it's been six long years of ups and downs, five silver medals and finally I've had a win ... that was a tough race for me."

In the end it was Gentle who stormed home in 1:59.03 some 23 seconds ahead of Duffy (1:59.26) and Hewitt (1:59.47) - all placegetters impressively under two minutes over the testing Montreal course.

In a solid day for the Aussies McShane hung in for 10th in 2:01.48, followed by Backhouse 11th (2:02.12), Jeffcoat 17th (2:06.26) and Van Coevorden 19th (2:07.09).