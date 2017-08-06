Justin Gatlin gatecrashed Usain Bolt's finale to silence and shock the London Stadium and claim the 100m world championships title.

HOW TWITTER REACTED TO GATLIN WIN:

"Bolt looked sluggish in the SF. Carried it into final and got turned over. Gatlin silenced the whole stadium. Love it when an upset happens." - Controverisial footballer Joey Barton enjoyed seeing Gatlin race to victory.

"Bolt the Goat" - Grime artist Stormzy still thinks the Jamaican is the greatest sprinter of all time.

"Leaves a sour taste in the mouth but #Bolt won't be remembered for tonight. Total game changer. #legend" - Ex-footballer Michael Owen hails Bolt's legacy.

"#BOLT IS ALWAYS A LEGEND" - Olympic gymnastics champion Max Whitlock remains a huge fan.

"Couldnt have been a worse result. Can deal with Bolt losing but not to a cheat #thedarksideofsport" - Former British swimmer turned pundit Karen Pickering was disappointed with the result.

"It's tough to take for many but this is why we love sport... sometimes it kicks you in the gut. Wonderfully unpredictable #Bolt #London2017" - BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker enjoyed the drama.

"Gutted for Bolt - legend & GOAT. Hurts that a 2x drug cheat beats him in his farewell - fairytale not to be. Bolt has kept athletics alive." - former Scotland rugby player Rory Lawson.

"Emotional....not because Usain lost..but that's it...no more individual running....gutted he is going...we will miss you @usainbolt G.O.A.T" - Olympic 400m medallist Katharine Merry was sad to see Bolt run his last individual race.

"I can't wait for Usain Bolt to nail Gatlin on the last leg of the 4x100! - Paralympics GB swimmer Ryan Crouch is hoping for one final twist in the tale.