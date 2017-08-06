It's time for the country's cricketers and hierarchy to mend their wounds after the recent pay saga, says vice-captain David Warner.

David Warner believes he can still become captain of the Australian cricket team despite his strong public stance on behalf of the players against the hierarchy in the recent pay dispute.

Unlike Australian skipper Steve Smith, who chose to work largely behind the scenes, vice-captain Warner was a strong critic of Cricket Australia's handling of the crisis during the saga.

Asked whether his card was now marked in terms of captaining Australia, Warner told Nine Network's Sports Sunday: "I highly doubt that ... from where I sit I was doing just what I had to do to be in the frontline for all the players."