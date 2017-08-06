Philipp Kohlschreiber has won his second Austrian Open crown after beating Joao Sousa in the final. (AAP)

Philipp Kohlschreiber has capped a remarkable comeback from injury with a second Austrian Open crown.

Philipp Kohlschreiber has won his eighth career ATP tour title after defeating Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Austrian Open.

The 47th-ranked German rallied from a break down in both sets and won five of the last six games to close out the win at the final clay-court event of the season.

Kohlschreiber's win came one week after he pulled out of his semi-final in Hamburg with a thigh injury.

"This is a fairytale. I wasn't fit starting the week so I didn't believe this would be possible. It's just incredible," said Kohlschreiber, who thanked his new coach, former Austrian pro Markus Hipfl, and his two physiotherapists.

"Without you I wouldn't even have stepped on court this week."

The German, whose most recent triumph was in Munich last year, lost his only previous final this season after missing five match points against Borna Coric in Morocco, in April.

Kohlschreiber, who resides in Kitzbuehel, also won the title two years ago after finshing runner-up in 2012.

World No.62 Sousa, who is 0-2 in finals this season, was looking for his third career title and first since winning in Valencia two years ago.