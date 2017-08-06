Sam Querrey has beaten Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the final of the ATP Tour tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Australia's comeback star Thanasi Kokkinakis has fallen short in his maiden ATP Tour final, beaten in three sets by second seed Sam Querrey in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Kokkinakis had stunned top seed Tomas Berdych in the semi-finals but could not produce another upset as world No.24 Querrey prevailed 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Playing his sixth tournament since missing 18 months due to a litany of injuries, 21-year-old Kokkinakis is expected to rocket from No.454 in the world rankings to No.225 following his big week in Mexico.