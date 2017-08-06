Malcolm Turnbull has widened his lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister. (AAP)

The latest Newspoll shows Labor has maintained its 53 to 47 two-party preferred lead over the coalition government.

But Malcolm Turnbull continued to lead opposition leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister 46 to 31 per cent, the poll of more than 1600 voters published in The Australian showed.

Labor's primary vote fell slightly, from 37 to 36 per cent, while the coalition's was steady at 36 per cent.

The number of voters who preferred Mr Turnbull as leader grew from 43 to 46 per cent while support for Mr Shorten dropped slightly from 32 to 31 per cent.

In terms of net satisfaction, Mr Turnbull's rating improved from negative 20 to negative 12 points, while Mr Shorten's grew from negative 20 to negative 15.

It comes after Labor vowed to crack down on the use of family trusts by wealthy Australians to avoid paying tax if elected and on the eve of the coalition's special party room meeting on same-sex marriage on Monday.

A group of Liberal MPs will pitch their private members' bill as protecting religious freedoms in the hope of satisfying conservative colleagues concerns about a free vote on the issue.

The latest Newspoll also showed the Greens' increased their primary vote from nine to 11 per cent while support for One Nation slipped from nine to eight per cent.