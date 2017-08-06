Matthew Wright was among the try scorers for Manly against the Roosters. (AAP)

A Tom Trbojevic-led Manly have revived their NRL top four hopes with a 36-18 upset of Sydney Roosters at Lottoland.

After conceding 92 points over the past fortnight, the Sea Eagles bounced back in emphatic fashion with a come-from-behind victory over the second-placed Roosters on Sunday.

The result opened up a four-point gap between ladder leaders Melbourne and the Roosters, all but sealing the minor premiership for the Storm with four rounds remaining.

The Roosters looked to be running away with the game after jumping out to an 18-4 lead before Trbojevic scored either side of halftime to get back within two points.

And when Lewis Brown crashed over from dummy-half with 26 minutes remaining the Sea Eagles had the lead again.

Trbojevic shook off the effects of a knee to the ribs from Latrell Mitchell and fittingly threw the last pass for Brad Parker's match-sealing try in the 69th minute.

Halfback Daly Cherry-Evans was again a standout with his kicking game pinning the Roosters in their own half for most of the second 40 minutes and was rewarded with a late try.

The Roosters carried an 18-10 lead into halftime after Mitchell and his Roosters left-side teammates ran riot in the first half.

Mitchell gave the Tri-colours the lead for the first time when he stripped the ball from Cherry-Evans on the Manly line to dive over.

However, questions remained about the legitimacy of the four-pointer after Daniel Tupou fell off the tackle just moments earlier.

Mitchell then broke the Manly line from inside his own half with Luke Keary crossing to make it 18-4.

Frank Winterstein combined with Trbojevic to keep the home side in touch at the break before the home side came home with four unanswered second-half tries.

The Roosters also have a headache on their hands after winger Tupou left the field midway through the second half with a groin injury.