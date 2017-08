LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa's Luvo Manyonga won the World Championship long jump title on Saturday to make up for the disappointment of missing out on a gold medal in last year's Olympics by one centimetre.

Manyonga, who only returned to formal competition last year after overcoming a drug addiction, led the final from the second round with a leap of 8.48 metres.

The 26-year-old held off the challenge of American Jarrion Lawson, who in his first senior championships jumped a season-best 8.44 in the last round to claim silver.

The bronze was taken by Manyonga’s compatriot Ruswahl Samaai, the leader in the Diamond League standings, who jumped 8.32.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)