The stage is set for another duel between defending champion Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi. (AAP)

The MotoGP season has resumed where it left off with defending champion and last-start winner Marc Marquez on pole for the Czech Grand Prix.

The MotoGP championship has resumed after the mid-season break with world champion Marc Marquez taking pole position at the Czech Grand Prix for the third time in four years.

On a dry Brno circuit, Spaniard Marquez recorded a time of 1 minute, 54.981 seconds to grab pole position for a second consecutive race, with veteran Italian Valentino Rossi qualifying in second place.

Marquez's Honda Repsol teammate Dani Pedrosa finished third, followed by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and last year's winner Cal Crutchlow rounding out the top five.

Marquez is on course to defend his world title, leading the standings on 129 points, five points ahead of second-placed Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) and six ahead of Dovizisio.

Vinales' Yamaha teammate Rossi is fourth with 119 points.