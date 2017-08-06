Right fielder Yasiel Puig was one of the Dodgers' home-run hitters against the Mets. (AAP)

Los Angeles Dodgers have done something that has not been achieved in major league baseball since 1912.

Los Angeles Dodgers have won again, for the 43rd time in their past 50 MLB games, in an incredible run that has not been matched in 105 years.

Not since the 1912 New York Giants compiled the same record has a big league team managed the feat.

The Dodgers began their amazing run of form on June 7, slugging a league-best 96 home runs during the stretch, and have won 12 of their past 13.

On Saturday, Yasiel Puig hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning as the Dodgers went deep five times to rally past New York Mets 7-4.

Chris Taylor, Justin Turner, Corey Seager and rookie Cody Bellinger also connected for the Dodgers.

Their astounding 78-32 record -- eight wins more than the next best Houston Astros -- puts them at 46 games above .500 for the first time since 1962.

Elsewhere, Chicago Cubs, the reigning the world series champions, defeated Washington Nationals 7-4 to maintain their lead in the National League's Central conference.

New York Yankees edged out Cleveland Indians 2-1 courtesy of sensational defensive plays in the ninth inning by Brett Gardner and Ronald Torreyes, to snap a four-game losing streak.

Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two-run homers and Drew Pomeranz won a career-best fifth straight decision to help Boston Red Sox overcome Chicago White Sox 4-1.