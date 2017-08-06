South Korea's Inbee Park has forced her way into Women's British Open calculations with a 64. (AAP)

South Korea's Inbee Park has rocketed up the Women's British Open leaderboard with eight birdies in a superb third-round 64 at Kingsbarns, moving within a stroke of overnight leader In-Kyung Kim on 10-under.

Su-Hyun Oh and Katherine Kirk, the only two Australians to make it to the weekend, were well back at four and two-under after carding 69 and 72 respectively.

Further back again was New Zealand's Lydia Ko, whose one-over 73 has her even for the tournament and tied for 67th.

Park narrowly missed a long birdie putt on the 18th that would have put her in the joint lead before her compatriot had even teed off for her third round on the Scottish course.

The 29-year-old Olympic champion, bidding for a second British Open title after her 2015 triumph, began the day at two-under and birdied her opening two holes.

She picked up three more shots before the turn and birdied the 11th, 13th and 17th to post an eight-under round and close in on the lead.

American Stacy Lewis, winner in 2013, also took advantage of the relatively kind conditions with a seven-under 65 to move to nine under after her three rounds.

Lewis finished with four consecutive birdies.